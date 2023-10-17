VMRDA will play a major role in the development of Visakhapatnam in the coming days, says Municipal Administration Minister

October 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Audimulapu Suresh has said that Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will play a major role in the development of Visakhapatnam region in the coming days. Stating that a number of development activities were lined up for the city, the Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the citizens will soon see a new ‘Vizag’.

Mr. Suresh conducted a review meeting with the officials of the VMRDA shere on Tuesday. District Collector A Mallikarjuna briefed the Minister about the activities of the VMRDA. During the meeting, the Minister has asked the officials to speed up the pending projects.

Later, addressing a meeting, the Minister said that right from construction of amusement and theme parks, entertainment avenues, housing layouts, in taking up a number of development projects including beach front ones and upgrading existing tourist attractions, VMRDA, which is spread in almost three districts, will play a key role in the coming days. He also said that beaches development programme should also be taken up since Visakhapatnam receives a good number of tourists.

The Minister said that Visakhapatnam is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. He said that the VMRDA should see the increase in urban population as an opportunity and come up with good projects and serve the people.

He said that Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project got ready and further details will be provided soon.

VMRDA Secretary Rangayya, Joint Commissioner Ravindra and others were present.

