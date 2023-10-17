HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VMRDA will play a major role in the development of Visakhapatnam in the coming days, says Municipal Administration Minister

He directs officials to speed up the pending projects and says Detailed Project Report for metro rail project is ready

October 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Audimulapu Suresh has said that Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will play a major role in the development of Visakhapatnam region in the coming days. Stating that a number of development activities were lined up for the city, the Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the citizens will soon see a new ‘Vizag’.

Mr. Suresh conducted a review meeting with the officials of the VMRDA shere on Tuesday. District Collector A Mallikarjuna briefed the Minister about the activities of the VMRDA. During the meeting, the Minister has asked the officials to speed up the pending projects.

Later, addressing a meeting, the Minister said that right from construction of amusement and theme parks, entertainment avenues, housing layouts, in taking up a number of development projects including beach front ones and upgrading existing tourist attractions, VMRDA, which is spread in almost three districts, will play a key role in the coming days. He also said that beaches development programme should also be taken up since Visakhapatnam receives a good number of tourists.

The Minister said that Visakhapatnam is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. He said that the VMRDA should see the increase in urban population as an opportunity and come up with good projects and serve the people.

He said that Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project got ready and further details will be provided soon.

VMRDA Secretary Rangayya, Joint Commissioner Ravindra and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.