VMRDA to soon launch coastal erosion mitigation project in Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA, in collaboration with the National Centre for Coastal Research-Visakhapatnam (NCCR-V), is likely to bring an effective solution soon to mitigate beach erosion between Visakhapatnam and Bhimili.

90% central fund

The VMRDA submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the NCCR to the A.P. Disaster Management Authority (APDMA). The report is being reviewed at the State level before being sent to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to seek 90% of the project fund under the National Policy for Relief and Rehabilitation.

As part of the DPR preparation, the VMRDA held two Gram Sabhas to take feedback from people. Before submitting the DPR, it also interacted with experts, including those at the National Institute of Oceanography. Another meeting with the stakeholders is scheduled to be held this week.

Speaking to The Hindu, VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Vishwanath said, “Yes, we are working with the NCCR-V on a project to develop effective solutions to mitigate coastal erosion between Visakhapatnam and Bhimili. We have formally sent the DPR to the State government, and it is still being processed. Once the formalities are complete, it will be sent to the Centre for funding approval.”

All erosion-prone beaches in A.P.

Meanwhile, NCCR-V Director M.V. Ramana Murthy said they prepared a similar DPR to control erosion at Uppada Beach in Kakinada district. They have identified certain beaches across the state that are affected by erosion.

“The proposed estimates for the project to prevent coastal erosion in the entire State is around ₹200 crore, of which VMRDA has a share,” said Mr. Ramana Murthy.

On the other hand, Kakani Nageswara Rao, retired professor of Geoengineering at Andhra University, who studied ‘Beach erosion in Visakhapatnam: causes & remedies’, said that beaches should be considered part of the sea, not the land. Problems arise only when man tries to occupy the beaches permanently.

Mr. Rao explained the phenomenon of coastal erosion by saying that the tide gauge data for 68 years (1937 to 2004) had been recorded at Visakhapatnam. The annual cycle revealed that sea levels are lowest in March and highest in October. According to the data, there was about a 40 cm difference in sea level between March and October. Beaches are prone to erosion due to rising sea water levels during monsoons. When the levels drop in winter, the beach expands and becomes wider. In the name of development, parks, museums, and concrete umbrellas have been erected on the beaches.

Scientific solution

Mr. Rao suggested that off-shore building detached breakwater structures parallel to the shore to protect the coast from wave action and erosion, as seen in Kaike Onsen Beach in Japan and Marvanthe Beach in Karnataka, is a scientifically proven solution.

“The offshore structures in the sea close to the coast in Japan and Karnataka are pretty impressive anti-erosion measures. It can be considered for Vizag,” Mr. Rao concluded.

