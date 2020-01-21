VMRDA to regulariseunauthorised layouts

The VMRDA will undertake the regularisation of unauthorised layouts and plots, following the GO 10 issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on January 8.
Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao said layouts and plots registered before August 31, 2019 are eligible and applications should be submitted within 90 days from the date of issuing of orders. The regularisation may be undertaken in Vizianagaram, Elamanchili and Nellimarla areas by the respective local bodies .
