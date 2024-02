February 28, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development (VMRDA) on Wednesday announced that its shops, office spaces, auditoriums and vacant plots will be leased out through an open public auction and tender. The details can be obtained at the office at Siripuram. Last date to apply is March 6. Public auction will be held at VMRDA Children’s Arena on March 7 at 11 a.m., according to the secretary D. Keerthi, in an official release.

