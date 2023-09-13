VMRDA to adopt HMDA’s policies to promote its lands for better sale value in Visakhapatnam

September 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is likely to follow the policies of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to promote its lands like layouts for better sale value.

Due to lack of effective marketing procedures, proper pricing of lands and lack of response to promotions of layouts intended for commercial and residential purposes, VMRDA has considered adopting best practices for successful results with bumper yields in the realty business.

As a part of this, a VMRDA team had recently visited Hyderabad to study HMDA’s procedures in effectively selling their lands even in the still undeveloped areas. The team visited the layouts at areas like Kokapet in Hyderabad.

Confirming this to The Hindu, a senior VMRDA official said that their visit was to study their methods of selling land. They brought samples of their brochures and noted their marketing style etc.

“HMDA has layouts of more than 100 acres, but we don’t have such big layouts. We have a large layout in 80 acres in Madhurawada area near Marikavalasa. We have divided this layout into 14 sub-plots, each plot having 5 to 7 acres of land. We have now opened this large layout for sale through public e-auction. The last date is September 28. If the e-auction through deadline does not get a good response, we are planning to implement the new HMDA model in this larger layout,” said the VMRDA official.

After adopting the new model, the remaining layouts and commercial units can be sold in an efficient way. VMRDA will soon acquire a large chunk of land as the State government is keen to shift its capital to Visakhapatnam by this calendar year.

“Since marketing and promotion also play an important role in good business, we are now focussing on new marketing strategies from our end to attract customers. The visit to HMDA of Hyderabad and its layouts was very useful for us. Before starting work on this, there will be a special meeting on these issues soon with higher officials,” the VMRDA official added.