Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan on Monday directed his staff to arrange big screens at Tenneti Park for the entertainment of visitors.

He also suggested theme painting works on the walls of the park and repairing of street-lights inside the park. He inspected the hand railing repair works. Later, he visited the Sea Harrier Museum on Beach Road and gave instructions to the staff.

