VMRDA serves notices to Vaisakhi Valley developers

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), in response to a complaint received by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav, has sent notices to the developers of Vaisakhi Valley and sought an explanation over allegations of ‘illegal constructions’ within a week.

Mr. Yadav, a JSP leader, on Thursday, July 25, in a press release, said that he had lodged a complaint against the development of the “illegal layout” on 610 acres in survey numbers 2, 108, 195/2, and 624 in Visannapeta village under the Bayyavaram village revenue of the Kasimkota mandal of Anakapalli district.

The developers were guilty of non-compliance with Sections 82 (1) & (2), Section 83 &84, Section 88 (2), Section 89 (1) & (2), and Section 89 (4) of the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, 2016, he added.

Mr. Yadav alleged that former Minister Gudivada Amarnath supporters were involved in the development of the illegal layout.

