VMRDA puts land parcels in Visakhapatnam up for sale to woo educational firms, commercial units

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has proposed selling land sites at various locations in the city as part of its efforts to raise funds. Most of these sites are targeted to attract educational institutions, commercial establishments, or other small-scale business units.

Since the lands are government-owned, the price is also expected to be competitive and cheaper than private ones.

Most of the sites are in Madhurawada, which is currently undergoing expansion. It is close to the beaches and the under-construction Bhogapuram International Airport.

This is the seventh time that the authority has submitted such a proposal in the last two years. In its last six attempts, it has received a partial response from the public and buyers for various reasons.

VMRDA Joint Commissioner K. Ramesh told The Hindu: We have put up some lands for sale through open e-auction. We have received a partial response to such offers in the last two years. We are expecting a good response from the public and buyers this time. In that way, we made all the arrangements to attract buyers. We have put up some sites for sale to attract educational institutions who can set up institutions that should be affiliated with the government. The auction date for different lands will be held on different dates from November 16.

As per VMRDA inputs, land parcels are available at Tarakaramnagar, Simhapuri, Chinamushidiwada, Kurmannapalem, and Madhurawada. The sites will be sold on an ‘as is where is’ basis.

School sites

The school sites are located in Vepagunta (0.95 acres), Chinamushidiwada (0.76 acres), and Madhurawada (0.30 acres). The tender will be opened on November 16. Interested players can register their names to participate in the tenders from October 28.

Commercial sites

The commercial sites are located at Chinamushidawada (0.25 acres), Kurmannapalem (341.67 sq. yards), and Kurmannapalem (723.33 sq. yards). The last date for registration of names to participate in the tenders is November 15. Tenders for these sites will be opened on November 18.

Bulk land

Bulk lands are available only in Madhurawada. The areas are 1421.65 sq. yards, 424 sq. yards, 1000 sq. yards, 248 sq. yards, 1313 sq. yards, and 400 sq. yards. The last date for registering names is November 18, while the tenders will be opened on November 20.