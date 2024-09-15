VMRDA plans to revive Visakhapatnam’s water bodies with scientific methods

Visakhapatnam with geographically unique springshed ecosystem in South India after the Himalayan cities, may see a positive transformation of its natural water resources if the plans of authorities concerned, including Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), turn into a reality.

VMRDA planned to revive water bodies in a scientific manner for protection from encroachments, clean inflow and outflow channels and beautify them with amusement facilities like parks. This apart, this revival will also have measures to prevent floods and support bird populations, including migratory birds, which have gradually declined.

Reasons for significant deterioration in the condition of water bodies is due to siltation, unplanned urbanisation, encroachments, unscientific sewage disposal, conversion into plots by people and realtors, illegal fencing, groundwater depletion, insufficient community participation and lack of administrative framework by the governments. In addition, land acquisition for development of public infrastructure like roads and construction has further reduced the size of water bodies and altered their natural flow patterns.

With the technical support of DHAN Foundation, VMRDA is going to undertake the revival works in collaboration with Irrigation, Revenue, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and other stakeholders.

On a pilot basis, the works will be initiated at two water bodies in the coastal and urban cascade (meaning a series of small water bodies in the same specific area) at Kapuluppada which falls under Ward no 4 of GVMC. This particular cascade consists of eight tanks (small ponds with an area of five acres). It is an open catchment for water discharge at Uppada Beach between Visakhapatnam and Bheemunipatnam coasts.

“Two of the eight water bodies in the Kapuluppada cascade have been finalised to start the revival works on a pilot basis from October. We have experience in undertaking such works in 16 States. We will first show the authorities how to undertake restoration works. According to our observations, Visakhapatnam has a unique springshed ecosystem, which is not available anywhere in the entire South India except in Himalayan cities,” said Lokesh Sinram, Senior Project Executive, DHAN Foundation, from Madurai, over phone.

The VMRDA is also conducting a series of meetings and surveys for identification of water resources across Visakhapatnam. On Tuesday, the VMRDA Commissioner held an internal meeting with the officials concerned on the progress of the works.

Speaking to The Hindu, VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan said, “Yes, we will start restoration of water bodies in Visakhapatnam with a selected few which have no legal barriers on an experimental basis. Later we will cover all other areas step by step. Also, if there is any encroachment in the water sources, we will identify and take appropriate action.”

Another senior VMRDA official who was part of the survey said that a total of 179 water bodies have been identified and digitised from the topo sheets of the GVMC.

GVMC has 22 water bodies in Zone-1, Zone-2 (15), Zone-5 (5), Zone-6 (100), Zone-7 (9) and Zone-8 (28). Due to early urbanisation there are zero water bodies in the core area of the city. They identified two zones (Zone-3 & 4) where there are no water bodies. The border areas of city and peri-urban areas have a cascade system. More than 90% of water bodies have lost their command area, he added.

Visakhapatnam has 25 irrigation tanks, 154 ponds, 15 springs like Seethammadhara and Simhachalam, and two temple tanks like one attached to the Simhachalam temple.

“To improve the current conditions, we have decided to restore the water resources in a scientific manner with community participation and collaboration with other stakeholders,” Mr. Viswanathan said.