VMRDA Planning Officer arrested in disproportionate assets case

ACB officials unearth illegal properties worth ₹2.07 crore

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Planning Officer V. Sobhan Babu (55) was arrested on Wednesday on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on the houses and other properties belonging to him.

Primary investigation revealed that the officer was in possession of disproportionate properties worth around ₹2.07 crore . The ACB teams conducted raid at his house in Lawson's Bay Colony and at his office, apart from several properties belonging to his relatives at Gajuwaka and Palakollu of West Godavari district.

As per the ACB officials, Sobhan Babu and his family members are in possession of three flats, a vacant site, a four-wheeler, two two-wheelers, electric gadgets, gold, bank balance, house hold articles and cash all worth ₹2.6 crore. The ACB officials have registered a DA case and produced Sobhan Babu before the court.

The accused officer is a native of Achanta mandal in West Godavari district. He entered the government service in 1987 as a Town Planning & Building Overseer. He was promoted as Town Planning Supervisor in 1997. He was again promoted as Town Planning Officer in 2009 and as Assistant Director in 2015.