VMRDA official takes stock of projects

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 December 2020 01:09 IST

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner P Koteswara Rao conducted a review meet and took stock of progress of various development projects, here on Tuesday. He enquired about Sea Harrier project, Planetarium project, National History & Museum Park, Shopping complex, NAD flyover and a few others.

He said that the shopping complex construction should be completed by January and instructed the officials to go for auctions. He said that the 100-foot master plan road work is being completed and they would go for tenders for divider works and lighting.

Chief Engineer Ram Mohan, Chief Urban Planner Suresh Kumar and others were present.