VMRDA finalises tenders for car parking project at Siripuram

Harish Gilai

27 March 2021 01:21 IST

We have sent the report for final evaluation, says Commissioner

Tenders for the Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) project, which is going to be set up by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) at 1.35 acres of land at Siripuram Junction here, have been finalised by the officials and were sent for evaluation.

To make the project more attractive, the officials are giving the building a ship-like look.

“The tenders were finalised recently and awarded to a company. We have prepared the report and sent to committee for final evaluation. The five-member State-level committee, which includes officials from various departments, will go through the report and approve it. This will take a day or two. We will reveal the name of the company to whom tenders were awarded once the committee approves the report,” said VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao. According to the plan, the five-floor building will have three floors of cellar parking also.

Beach view

Parking facility will be provided at five floors, three floors of cellar (G-1,G-2,G-3), first floor and second floor. According to the estimate, these five floors of parking facility can accommodate 450 cars and 300 two-wheelers. Rest of the three floors including ground floor will be used for commercial purpose after an auction. Officials will be constructing ramps in those floors allotted for parking. All the floors will have a beach view.

The project is being set up at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore and aims at addressing the growing parking problem in the city.

Being one of busiest junctions in the city, Siripuram consists of major venues like VMRDA Children's Arena, Gurajada Kalakshetram, a few banks and commercial establishments. The area generally reports parking problem during weekends. With an aim to meet the future needs, the VMRDA has come up with the project two years ago and had prepared the detailed project report (DPR) last year.

The project is likely to take one-and-half-year to two years for completion, once the works begin.

However the VMRDA officials are optimistic that the project might be completed by the end of 2022.

This is going to be the second MLCP in Vizag after the MLCP at Jagadamba junction being set up by the GVMC, as part of smart city project.