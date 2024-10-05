GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VMRDA Commissioner lauds society for growing different types of plants at Biodiversity Park in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 05, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan planting a sapling at the Biodiversity Park in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan planting a sapling at the Biodiversity Park in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan visited the Biodiversity Park at Rani Chandramani Devi Hospital at Pedda Waltair here on Saturday as part of his field visit.

He enquired about the endangered species of plants and flora from Mantha Ramanamurthy, founder of Dolphin Nature Conservation Society, who has a knowledge on the park and is managing it, with the support of VMRDA.

Mr. Viswanathan appreciated the efforts of the society in growing different types of plants and trees here. He assured that their reproduction can be expanded further and the Biodiversity Park will be given wide publicity by the VMRDA.

He also directed the officials to take steps to encourage schoolchildren to visit the park so that they can develop more awareness and knowledge about plants.

On the occasion, he planted the sapling of a rare fig tree.

October 05, 2024

