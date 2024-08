Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) commissioner K.S. Viswanathan on Saturday inspected the status of several of VMRDA’s under-construction projects along the NH-16, and also the township layouts between Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram district. Mr. Viswanathan enquired about the status of the master plan road from the NH-16 to the Diwis Laboratory, and visited Aanandagajapati auditorium in Vizianagaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.