Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) commissioner K.S. Viswanathan on Saturday inspected the status of several of VMRDA’s under-construction projects along the NH-16, and also the township layouts between Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram district. Mr. Viswanathan enquired about the status of the master plan road from the NH-16 to the Diwis Laboratory, and visited Aanandagajapati auditorium in Vizianagaram.