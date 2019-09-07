VMRDA chief for early solution to slot restrictions at airport

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao has asked the Navy officials to come out with alternative measures to lift the restrictions on the granting of slots to commercial flights at Visakhapatnam International Airport.

The VMRDA Chief held discussions with Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and other officials here on Friday.

The Navy officials said the unidirectional runway and absence of a parallel taxi track (second runway) at the airport and the increase in flight movements had made it imperative to regulate the flight movements. They said that if the Visakhapatnam Port handed over land construction of the parallel taxiway, the problem could be solved to a great extent.

The VMRDA chief called the Port Deputy Chairman P.L. Harnadh on the phone and the latter replied that the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Board has already approved the plan to hand over the additional land required for construction of the second runway at the airport to the Navy.

Mr. Harnadh told him that the Navy has not paid the cost of the land and hence, the land could not be handed over. Mr. Srinivasa Rao suggested to the Navy officials that they could come out with some assurance, as the file was pending with the Ministry of Defence.

The VMRDA chief asked the Navy and VPT officials to discuss the matter across the table and come out with a solution. He also called for a joint meeting with the Navy and the VPT sometime next week for further discussions on the issue. Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana would also participate in the meeting.

Naval museum

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and Mr. Srinivasa Rao and Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao also had a meeting on the integrated naval museum and tourism complex project on Beach Road. Project consultant and architect Srinivasa Murthy explained the salient features of the project.

The ENC Chief appreciated the Integrated Naval Museum's Project concept and design.