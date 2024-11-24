ADVERTISEMENT

VMA 55th music festival begins tomorrow in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 24, 2024 10:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 55th annual music festival of Visakha Music Academy (VMA) is being held at Kalabharathi Auditorium, here from November 26 to December 1.

VMA has been organising classical music and dance in the city for the last 55 years for the promotion of music and dance. The monthly concerts, youth festival in June and the annual series in November every year, are well received by the music lovers, musicians in and around Visakhapatnam, according to VMA secretary V. Chandrasekhar.

The events lined for the festival are: December 26 - Calcutta Padmavathi Saranathan (Chennai) - vocal, December 27 - V.K. Manimaran (Chennai) - vocal, November 28 - M. Nagaraj and Dr. Mysore Manjunath (Bengaluru) - violin, November 29 - Modumudi Sudhakar (Vijayawada) - vocal, November 3 - Manda Sudharani (Visakha) - vocal, December 1 - Ramana Balachandran (Tiruvannamalai) - veena.

Vid. K.V. Prasad, noted mridangam player from Chennai will be given the prestigious title ‘Sangeeta Kalasaagara’ for 2024 from the academy on November 28. The festival will be inaugurated by Pawan Kumar Gunturu, MD of Sprint Exports Private Limited and president of Seafood Exporters’ Association of India, at 6:15 p.m. on November 26.

There is no entry fee. The academy has appealed to musicians and music lovers to attend the concerts and make the series a success.

