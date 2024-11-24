 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

VMA 55th music festival begins tomorrow in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 24, 2024 10:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 55th annual music festival of Visakha Music Academy (VMA) is being held at Kalabharathi Auditorium, here from November 26 to December 1.

VMA has been organising classical music and dance in the city for the last 55 years for the promotion of music and dance. The monthly concerts, youth festival in June and the annual series in November every year, are well received by the music lovers, musicians in and around Visakhapatnam, according to VMA secretary V. Chandrasekhar.

The events lined for the festival are: December 26 - Calcutta Padmavathi Saranathan (Chennai) - vocal, December 27 - V.K. Manimaran (Chennai) - vocal, November 28 - M. Nagaraj and Dr. Mysore Manjunath (Bengaluru) - violin, November 29 - Modumudi Sudhakar (Vijayawada) - vocal, November 3 - Manda Sudharani (Visakha) - vocal, December 1 - Ramana Balachandran (Tiruvannamalai) - veena.

Vid. K.V. Prasad, noted mridangam player from Chennai will be given the prestigious title ‘Sangeeta Kalasaagara’ for 2024 from the academy on November 28. The festival will be inaugurated by Pawan Kumar Gunturu, MD of Sprint Exports Private Limited and president of Seafood Exporters’ Association of India, at 6:15 p.m. on November 26.

There is no entry fee. The academy has appealed to musicians and music lovers to attend the concerts and make the series a success.

Published - November 24, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.