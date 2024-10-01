Vizianagaram Utsav will highlight culture and heritage of Fort City

Andhra Pradesh government is making elaborate arrangements for Vizianagaram Utsav to be conducted on October 13 and 14 to highlight the culture and heritage of the Fort City which has around 300 years of history. To attract more visitors and tourists from other areas, the festival will be conducted on the sidelines of Sirimanotsav to be celebrated on October 15.

Vizianagaram fort which was constructed by Pusapati Vijayarama Raju in the year 1713 will be the main attraction for the tourists. On normal days, tourists are not allowed into the fort as it was converted into an educational hub. During the utsav, people will get an opportunity to visit the fort where a book exhibition and other programmes will be arranged. Collector B.R. Ambedkar and Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi have been coordinating arrangements for the utsav within the fort.

Vizianagaram Music College, Sanskrit College, Gurajada Apparao Museum, Gurajada Kalakshetram, and other places were selected for different activities including flower exhibition and other programmes. Mr.Ambedkar said that 50 persons would oversee arrangements at each venue. He urged people to participate in the Utsav and know the history of Vizianagaram. He hoped that tourism would get a boost in the district as Utsav will be conducted during Dasara festival season.

