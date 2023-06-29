Vizianagaram, Srikakulam railway stations get ‘Eat Right’ tag

June 29, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road railway stations under Waltair Division have been certified as ‘Eat Right Station’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for providing quality and nutritious food to passengers, according to a release here on Wednesday.

The stations stood second and third in the division after Visakhapatnam in the Telugu-speaking States to get the certificate.

The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

DRM Anup Satpathy said that the certificate indicates exemplary efforts made by the railway authorities at the stations in ensuring that safe and hygienic food is available to railway passengers.

A third-party audit, which was empanelled by the FSSAI, inspected the stations some time ago.

