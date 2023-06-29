HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizianagaram, Srikakulam railway stations get ‘Eat Right’ tag

The stations stood second and third in the division after Visakhapatnam in the Telugu-speaking States to get the certificate.

June 29, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road railway stations under Waltair Division have been certified as ‘Eat Right Station’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for providing quality and nutritious food to passengers, according to a release here on Wednesday.

The stations stood second and third in the division after Visakhapatnam in the Telugu-speaking States to get the certificate.

The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

DRM Anup Satpathy said that the certificate indicates exemplary efforts made by the railway authorities at the stations in ensuring that safe and hygienic food is available to railway passengers.

A third-party audit, which was empanelled by the FSSAI, inspected the stations some time ago.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.