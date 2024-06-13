GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizianagaram MP-elect rules out discontent among senior TDP leaders over denial of Cabinet berths

Kalisetti Appalanaidu hails the composition of the State Council of Ministers for maintaining social equality

Published - June 13, 2024 06:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram MP-elect Kalisetti Appalanaidu.

Vizianagaram MP-elect Kalisetti Appalanaidu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram MP-elect (Telugu Desam Party) Kalisetti Appalanaidu ruled out disappointment among some senior leaders for not including them in the State Cabinet. He said there was no such discussion among the leaders at all, as they knew that everyone would be given equal priority. He hailed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet for maintaining social equality.

In an interaction with the media at the TDP office here on Thursday, Mr. Appalanaidu said that people would see a vast difference in governance between the NDA government and the former YSRCP government. He alleged that YSRCP’s was a ‘destructive’ government, while the NDA government is people’s government.

Mr. Appalanaidu said that the YSRCP leaders should stop spreading false propaganda about vindictive politics by the NDA. He said that the YSRCP was trying to divert attention, but public were not in a position to believe them.

The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance leaders would sit together, discuss the pending issues and promises made to the Uttarandhra region and then communicate with the high command to resolve them at the earliest, he said.

When questioned about the Vizianagaram-Odisha border issues, Mr. Appalanaidu said that since the BJP has formed the government in Odisha also, it seems like the issues would be resolved. He would definitely take up the issues with Mr. Naidu.

Rushikonda issue

On the Rushikonda buildings, Mr. Appalanaidu said, “Take the example of the school kits. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has allowed the school kits with the former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s picture on them to be distributed, since they are already ready for dispatch and not utilising them will be a waste of public money. The buildings on Rushikonda too were constructed with public money and will be utilised for the public.”

