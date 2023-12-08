ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag’s SFS School carnival on December 9 and 10

December 08, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Fete organised as part of Golden Jubilee celebrations of school; event open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days

The Hindu Bureau,Madhu Gopal B 5994

The alumni association of St. Francis de Sales School, Seethammadhara, is organising a grand carnival, ‘SFS Vizag Carnival’, as part of the school’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, on the school grounds on December 9 and 10.

The carnival will have many activities for kids as well as adults, including workshops for children, a drawing competition, a play zone for toddlers, games for adults and a variety of food stalls, fun games, live music, a raffle (luck draw), said to Fr. P. Manoj of the Alumni Executive Committee.

Addressing a media conference along with other members, Fr. Manoj said that the association has successfully conducted two blood donation camps, sports competitions for the old students and motivational and career guidance programmes for the present students of the school.

The carnival will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days. The entry fee has been fixed at ₹50. Children below 5 years of age would be given free entry. Around 15,000 people are expected to participate in the carnival during the two days.

Executive Committee members Arasi John, Vera Fernandez, Govinda Raju, G. Pawan, Siva Prasad Reddy, Dr. N. Muralidhar, Dr. K. Vara Prasad, S. Vinodh and R. Srinivas were present at the media conference.

