Visakhapatnam’s low-lying areas left battered after three days of incessant downpour

July 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A thick stench of garbage pervaded several low-lying areas on Thursday after heavy rains lashed the city for the past three days, with sewage water overflowing on to roads from underground drains.

While there was a let-up in the rain on Thursday, residents faced inconvenience as roads were damaged in many parts of the city. Some roads were also washed away in areas like Gnanapuram, Ramakrishna Junction, Kobbarithota and Fishing Harbour. Due to clogged drains, sewage water overflowed on to roads in many places while traffic was also disrupted in many places.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, who conducted an inspection visit on Thursday, asked people to be on alert during the rainy season and take the support of the authorities concerned by dialling emergency contact numbers for help.

The civic chief visited Ramakrishna Street, Sebastian Colony, Errigedda, ASR Nagar and other areas under wards 35, 41 and 45 of GVMC in the fourth and fifth zones.

The Commissioner also asked people to officially lodge complaints over civic issues with the ward Sachivalayams.

In Ward 35, the civic chief inspected the waterlogged Ramakrishna Street. He interacted with the residents and asked them about the civic problems in the area in the presence of his support staff, and asked them to take quick remedial action.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao said that silt removal was being carried out in a nearby canal to ease the waterlogging problem. The Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s cooperation was also sought in desilting the canal which leads to the coast.

In Ward 41, the Commissioner and his team visited Sebastian Colony and Errigedda in Gnanapuram and spoke to residents.

After visiting Ward 45 in ASR Nagar, the Commissioner asked officials to deploy sanitation workers to clear the floodwater on the roads and desilt the canals.

Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar said that special measures like spraying malathion and bleaching were being undertaken to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and eradicate mosquito-breeding sites.

