Vizag’s Erra Matti Dibbalu cries for attention

Standing at heights ranging from 10 to 60 feet above the ground, the Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes or red sand hills) used to catch the attention of any motorist driving along the Visakhapatnam-Bheemunipatnam beach road, with their bright red colour against the backdrop of a blue sky, till a few years ago.

Now, visitors have to park their vehicles on the roadside, and walk through the pathway between trees to have a glimpse of the red sand dunes. Trees and shrubs have grown all around, and even on the red sand hills, blocking the magnificent view from Beach road.

Tourists, who wish to see the awe-inspiring sand hills, will now have to take a detour either a little ahead of INS Kalinga junction towards Nidigattu and reach JV Agraharam or from the Bheemunipatnam side to reach JV Agraharam behind the hills.

Panoramic view

A view point was set up towards the landside-end of the red sand hills during the tenure of the previous government. The high tower gives a panoramic view of the red hills, the green trees in between and blue waters of the Bay.

“The red sand (a mixture of sand and mud) is getting eroded gradually during the rains, posing a threat to its existence. We used to walk from one peak to the other through the pathways at one point of time,” says Gurunadh of JV Agraharam village, who was relaxing on the tower.

Unfortunately, there are no direction boards showing the way from Beach Road to the view point either from Bheemunipatnam side or from the Nidigattu side.

Geo heritage site

The Erra Matti Dibbalu, which have been declared as one of the 34 national geo heritage sites, had formed during the last glacial maxima (LGM), estimated to have occurred globally around 18,500 years ago. The coast line of the Bay of Bengal is estimated to have been about 50 km inwards into the land during the LGM. Archaeological evidences of Stone Age tools from microlithic, mesolithic and paleolithic eras had also been found in the region. The red sand dunes have also been popularised by movies shot here during the past few decades.

A doctoral thesis titled “Quartenary Environment and Prehistoric Cultural Development: A Micro Level Study on East Coast of India” was submitted by Alok Rath in February 1996, under the guidance of professor Thimma Reddy of the Department of Anthropology, Andhra University, Waltair. During the study, trial trenches were dug up and stone tools of pre-historic men and pottery of that period were unearthed, which indicated that Erra Matti Dibbalu have been home to the early man.

“Climatic changes with interglacial periods, change in coastline, vertical fall in the sea level with the sea receding by about 100 metres, and continental shelf exposed the sand,” says D. Rajasekhar Reddy, convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Visakhapatnam chapter.

“During high and low tides, the sand is carried away by the wind for some distance and deposited there. Though the sand dunes must have formed during the interglacial period, some 18,500 years ago, the process might have started over 20,000 years ago. The red colour of beach sand is due to the presence of ferrous minerals (added to water they acquire a rusty red colour over a period of time),” he adds.

“During the formative stages, Erra Matti Dibbalu must have gone through climatic changes, sea level variation, monsoon changes and mineral changes. The sand dunes attracted mud particles over a period of time, which gave them the binding strength. The presence of mud in the sand dunes led to the vegetation and plant cover. The Calcium Carbonate, present in water, led to the formation of rhizoliths around the roots of plants,” he says.

“We need to protect its natural beauty. I had organised a seminar in 2012 on national geo heritage sites, during which the need to protect Erra Matti Dibbalu was discussed. In 2014, the Centre had declared it as a national geo heritage site, and asked the State government to initiate measures to protect it. In 2016, the State had also declared it as a protected site and put up a board to that effect,” he says.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had demarcated an extent of 300 acres as protected area. “There is, however, a need to create a buffer zone around this site to prevent encroachments.”

Under threat

“The levelling of the land by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMDA), a little away from the geo heritage site, is a matter of grave concern. In the absence of a clear demarcation of the heritage site, inferences can be drawn according to ones whims and fancies,” says environmental activist Sohan Hattangadi.

“Levelling is being done only about 8 metres away from the edge of the Erra Matti Dibbalu on its western side. Though there is no direct encroachment, ‘commercial activity’ close to the site can disturb it by means of overflowing sewage water, dumping of garbage and even closure of the entry to the site from the western side (JV Agraharam side),” says Mr. Sohan.

However, V. Ravindra, Joint Commissioner of VMDA, clarified at a media conference recently that “there are no encroachments at Erra Matti Dibbalu as far as the protected area is concerned. A housing layout is being developed away from the site at JV Agraharam village.”

“The Revenue officials had procured ‘D’ patta lands from farmers under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), and handed it over to us (VMDA) for development. The farmers would have to be given 900 square yards per acre, and the remaining land will be handed over to VMDA, as part of its 15% share for the 75 Jagananna Housing layouts developed at various places in the district,” VMDA Estate Officer Laxma Reddy told The Hindu.

Tools found

“We have found tools used during the microlithic, upper paleolithic and mesolithic eras, which suggest that a river was flowing beside the dunes and joining the sea near the Erra Matti Dibbalu area. The river might have changed its course over a period of time due to tectonic movements,” says Thimma Reddy.

“The river might have deposited gravels and pebbles. Studies by the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and the GSI have indicated the presence of beaches, 20 km into the land area, from the present coast,” he says.

The sea level was much higher during the Holocene (12,000 years ago) period, which had resulted in the deposition of coastal sand up to 1 km inside. This explains the reason for places far away from the coast such Siripuram, KGH, Poorna Market, Endada, M.V.P Colony and Isukathota, marked by 40-50 m loose sand in the sub surface, equivalent to dune sands or red sands, which acquired red colour due to oxidation of unstable minerals in sands, says M. Jagannadha Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of Adi Kavi Nannaya University, and former professor in the Department of Geology in Andhra University.

In December 2011, Dr. Kutikuppala Surya Rao, a popular physician, social activist and life member of INTACH, in a letter to the then Chief Justice of AP High Court, had appealed to the court to issue directions to the officials concerned to take steps for the protection of red sand dunes.

Nature’s gift

“It has happened only in two or three places in the world and that too once in thousands of years. The one in Vizag is unique and such an awesome sight may not be seen in thousands of years to come. This splendid nature’s gift should be protected for the benefit of future generations,” Dr. Surya Rao noted in his plea to the AP Chief Justice.

“The site is likely to be encroached due to pressure on land and real estate activity in the region. If any part of Erra Matti Dibbalu is destroyed due to construction activity, it will be a great loss for the heritage of Visakhapatnam as well as the State. Construction activity will wipe out valuable archaeological evidence,” the INTACH member noted in his letter.

Article 49 of the Indian Constitution, under Part IV, which deals with the Directive Principles of State Policy, provides for protection of monuments, places and objects of national importance. It shall be the obligation of the State to protect every monument or place or object of artistic or historic interest declared by or under law made by Parliament to be of national importance from disfigurement, destruction, removal, disposal or export, as the case may be.

The Preamble to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958 says: An Act to provide for the preservation of ancient and historical monuments and archaeological sites and remains of the nation, importance for the regulation of archaeological excavations and for protection of sculptures, carvings and other like objects. Parts of Erra Matti Dibbalu are also within the prohibited CRZ. In WP 8177/2007, the AP High Court has directed the District Collector, Visakhapatnam, to ensure that no violation of CRZ is allowed to take place.

Dr. Surya Rao had appealed to the AP High Court to issue instructions to AP Chief Secretary, District Collector, Visakhapatnam, and Vice-Chairman, VUDA (now VMDA), to take all the necessary measures to protect the entire stretch and prevent any encroachments.