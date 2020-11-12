Vizagites welcome curbs on cracker sale, time limit

B. Madhu Gopal

12 November 2020 00:53 IST

‘A big relief for people suffering from coronavirus’

The State government has directed dealers of fireworks to sell only non-polluting and soundless crackers in the State. Bursting of crackers on Deepavali will be allowed only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. These decisions come as a big relief to patients in the city undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

“The noise and smoke caused by the burning of fireworks make those recovered from COVID-19 susceptible to infections. Their immunity will be low, and those who had experienced severe symptoms could have suffered some extent of lung damage. The smoke from fireworks may aggravate their condition,” says B. Ramachandra Rao, an Associate Professor in the Government ENT Hospital.

“We have been seeing a rise in cases of noise-induced deafness post-Deepavali every year. While some people experiencing sudden onset of deafness, others facing gradual onset of deafness as a result of exposure to high cracker sounds. We also see complaints of ringing sensation in the ears (tinnitus), headache and reeling sensation,” he says.

“These conditions are being seen more in children and senior citizens. There is also increased incidence of lung and nasal problems, resulting in breathing issues. Those suffering from COPD, bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis, tend to develop severe respiratory issues due to the aggravated underlying diseases. A 10% increase in out patients was seen after Deepavali last year,” says Dr. Ramachandra Rao.

“Those suffering from allergic conditions, asthma and flu may experience their condition aggravated due to the pollution. The immunity of such persons will be low and there could be confusion among patients as the symptoms for COVID-19 and seasonal diseases are similar,” says K. Rambabu, State Nodal Officer for COVID-19. “The issue of green crackers was in court for the last few years and a few days ago, the court issued orders that less polluting crackers should be used on Deepavali. The manufacturers have already switched over to green crackers. Chinese crackers were banned last year and there is no issue on that count also,” says Siraj, a cracker trader in the city.

Meanwhile, District Collector V. Vinay Chand appealed to citizens to adhere to the State government’s instructions by bursting firecrackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. He also sought people to use only green crackers keeping in view the pollution, which could possibly affect COVID-19 patients.

In a release on Wednesday, Mr. Vinay Chand said that people should make sure they follow physical distancing while going for shopping for firecrackers. He also asked the traders/shopkeepers to ensure implementation of COVID-19 safety protocol.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao appealed to people not to use hand sanitisers during Deepavali celebrations. He said that people can use normal soap to wash during bursting of crackers.