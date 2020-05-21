Vizagites remain indoors to escape sweltering heat

A woman and her daughter, with their faces covered with scarves, riding a two-wheeler on a hot afternoon in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 May 2020 23:12 IST

Rythu bazaars wear a deserted look; airport registers 39° C

A sudden rise in temperature has been sapping the energy of citizens during the last two days in the city. The effect could be felt by those going to rythu bazaars and provisions stores much before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The crowds were missing at the rythu bazaars as many people chose to finish their shopping much before 7 a.m. in view of the hot sun. Those who remained at home, in view of the lockdown, also complained of hot winds. Many were seen moving or driving down in two-wheelers with their faces covered with scarf or stoles to beat the heat.

A marked difference in maximum temperatures in the city areas closer to the coast and at the city airport was seen during the last two days. Visakhapatnam city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7° Celsius during the 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday as against 34 ° C on Wednesday morning. Visakhapatnam Airport recorded maximum temperature of 39°C at 8.30 a.m. as against 34.4° C the previous morning.

The departure from the normal maximum temperature at Vizag airport was 2.3 °C and at Visakhapatnam, it was 3.4 ° C.

The departure from normal at Visakhapatnam airport was 2.3° C. However, Visakhapatnam city (areas closer to the coast) recorded 36.7° C, which was a departure of 3.7°C from the normal.

“In association with the transportation of dry and warmer air due to prevailing westerly to northwesterly winds compounded by clear skies has resulted in higher insolation. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places over coastal AP during the next two days,” according to V. V. Bhaskar, Director of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC).