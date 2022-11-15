  1. EPaper
Vizagites mourn the demise of ‘Superstar’ Krishna

Fans associations of Krishna and his son Mahesh Babu organise several condolence meetings in the city

November 15, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fans of veteran actor’ Ghattamaneni Krishna paying tributes to his potrait at Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC Office, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Fans of veteran actor’ Ghattamaneni Krishna paying tributes to his potrait at Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC Office, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Vizagites mourned the demise of veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna here on Tuesday. While several public representatives and people took to the social media to express their shock over the sudden demise of the actor, a number of condolence meetings were organised by the members of various fans associations of Krishna and his actor son Mahesh Babu here.

Raising slogans - ‘Johar Krishna’, people paid floral tributes to the portraits of Krishna and also took part in candle light march at several places, here on Tuesday. BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao took part in a condolence meeting organised by several fans at Jagadamba Junction and paid floral tributes to the portrait. People remembered the services of Krishna. They also recalled the service and charity activities that were taken up by the Ghattamaneni family. Fan association members also said that despite huge stardom, Krishna treated his fans as his family members and was always a humble person.

Officials from Andhra University expressed their grief by organising condolence meets. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy recalled Krishna receiving Honorary Doctorate from AU in the 75 th Convocation during year 2008. Krishna had attended the convocation along with his spouse Vijaya Nirmala, he remembered.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath took to social media to express his grief. He also said that his prayers are with Mr Mahesh Babu, who has lost thee of his family members in this year. Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao paid tributes.

Members of Vizag Film Society also paid tributes to Krishna and will also be organising a condolence meeting on November 18.

