Vizagites gear up to celebrate Sankranti in a big way with their family and friends

January 14, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The harvest festival Sankranti is here and Vizagites are getting ready to celebrate it with their family and friends including welcoming their ‘kotha alludulu’ (new sons-in-laws), ‘pindi vantalu’ (snacks), silk dresses, flowers, rangoli and kites.

The festival celebrating the beginning of summer is marked by the arrival of Haridasus and Basavannas. With the last-minute purchases for the festival and family gatherings, the rush can be seen in the streets near Jagadamba Junction and Poorna market, on the eve of the festival.

The local markets that are reviving from the COVID-19 pandemic are happy to have the customers back.

Though the market rush cannot be compared to the pre-COVID times, the festival season has brought life to the otherwise dull sales, say the shopkeepers.

While those who have been operating shops in the market for generations feel that the number of people coming to the market has reduced over time with the pandemic and the advent of online shopping, some others are of the opinion that it hasn’t affected their businesses much. “With Pongal here, the demand for flowers, puja items, dresses, and bangles is high”, said a bangle seller at Poorna Market.

The markets during the ‘homecoming festival’, witness old and young customers alike, as shopping becomes an outing occasion for families who have gathered for the festival.

“In the era of online shopping, local markets and the festive season give a reason to go out”, said a customer, at a reputed shopping mall in the city.

Some customers feel that the markets and shops are more convenient as they make a lot of products available in one place, at a reasonable price, and could be tried before buying.

Talking about the traffic and rush in markets, they said it adds to the festive mood.

After the pandemic, as the people of the city gear up to celebrate Sankranti, the streets are once again filled with laughter and joy, and smiles on the shopkeepers’ faces who are recovering from the hard-hit pandemic through the festival.