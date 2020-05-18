Vizagites come forward to lend a helping hand

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 May 2020 23:43 IST

Prominent individuals donate milk, vegetables and essentials to the needy

Several residents of the city have come forward to help those in need during the lockdown.

Managing Director of Jyothi Group Kaasi Viswanatha Raju and O. Naresh Kumar of Symbiosis Technologies have helped several sections of people who lost their livelihood. They said they were inspired by the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the poor and needy during the crisis.

Advertising

Advertising

In the first phase of the lockdown from March 25 to April 14, the duo distributed 600 litres of milk and 1,200 packets of vegetables. Besides, 100 tube lights and 80 ceiling fans and medicines worth ₹1 lakh were provided to the Central Prison. With the help of friends, 3,500 masks and 200 PPE kits were provided to KGH, Government Hospital for Chest Diseases, L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital and VIMS.

In the second phase from April 15 to May 3, a massive #FeedtheNeedy Programme covering all the six zones of GVMC staff and food shelters as well as all the six Assembly constituencies of Visakhapatnam was taken up, providing 15,000 to 18,000 food packets daily. A total of 2.85 lakh food packets were distributed with the help of BJP cadres and volunteers during the three weeks. Besides, over 25,000 bananas, 25,000 buttermilk sachets and 2,000 hygiene kits, each consisting of one set of brush and paste, shampoo and soap, coconut oil and comb, shave foam and razor were given away.

During the third phase, when the styrene monomer leak occurred at LG Polymers, 8,910 food packets, 5,420 buttermilk sachets, 800 glucose and 10,500 drinking water packets and 1,000 water bottles were distributed among the victims and their attendants in KGH and also among the evacuated/displaced people at Simhachalam and Gopalapatnam areas.

Distribution of 30,000 Tulasi plants in six Assembly constituencies of Visakhapatnam and 2,000 ‘Modi kits’ containing 5 kg rice and dal to the poor party cadres who lost their livelihood due to the lockdown were also taken up by Mr. Raju and Mr. Kumar.

Providing succour to the migrant workers leaving for their villages, the duo distributed 1,000 kg of beaten rice, 400 kg of jaggery, 100 kg dal, 1,000 packets of dates, 500 packets of glucose and 500 pain relief sprays and 3,000 ORS packets.