Vizagites celebrate festival of lights with gusto

Despite the awareness created to abstain from bursting of crackers, denizens celebrated the ‘festival of lights’ with the choicest of fire crackers. But compared to previous years, the amount of crackers burst on Sunday was appeared to be low.

This can be substantiated by the sale of crackers this year. “We sold about 25% less crackers than the previous years. Last year, our sale of around ₹2 lakh, but we have hardly crossed the ₹1.5 mark this time,” said Ch. Satyanarayana, a cracker trader.

However, the ambient air quality impacted. As per initial estimates, PM 2.5 (Particulate Matter) at around 11 p.m. on Sunday was around 70 when compared to the permissible limit is around 50. Sources in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) said that teh air quality stabilised by Monday evening.

Attributing the reduction in the cracker sales, another trader M. Apparao said that primarily, the enthusiasm was downed by the incessant rain in the last week. “Though we started sale from Friday, it picked up only from Saturday evening,” he said. He also attributed the less cracker sales to the changing mindset of people who, he said, were now eager to celebrate in an eco-friendly manner.

“Nowadays, many people, especially the youngsters, are abstaining from bursting crackers and are restricting the celebrations to just lighting lamps,” he said.

‘A welcome sign’

If there is change in the mindset, that is a welcome sign, said Mr. JV Ratnam of Green Climate. “What we want is that people should enjoy Deepavali in a ‘greener’ way,” he said.

Celebration with a message

Many people with family and friends came down to Beach Road to celebrate Deepavali. While many were seen bursting crackers, others were seen lighting the sky lanterns to ring in the message of ‘Green Deepavali’. “Be it New Year or Deepavali, this the place that we like to come. Beach Road has become the fun place of the city,” said Avinash, a student who lit a few sky lanterns.