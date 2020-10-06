Vizagites bid tearful farewell to Dronamraju Srinivas

They recall his contribution to the development of city

A large number of people, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and party workers went to the residence of VMRDA Chairman and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao at Doctor’s Colony in China Waltair on Monday morning, to pay their last respects.

Many of his admirers broke down. Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Government Whip Budi Mutyala Naidu, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi, MLAs Gudivada Amarnath, Adeep Raj, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Golla Babu Rao and K. Bhagya Lakshmi, YSRCP city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav and CPI(M) leader Ch. Narasinga Rao were among those who paid their last respects.

Former MLAs Malla Vijay Prasad, Tynala Vijay Kumar, Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah, Tippala Gurumurthy Reddy, Palla Srinivasa Rao and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, State YSRCP secretary Rongali Jagannadham, State general secretary Kola Guruvulu, party additional secretary Ravi Reddy, party leaders K.K. Raju, A. Vijaya Nirmala, Behara Bhaskara Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar, John Wesley and Karri Rama Reddy were present.

The leaders recalled the contribution of Dronamraju Srinivas for the development of the city. They said his death was a great loss to north Andhra. “We hoped that he would return home after fighting COVID-19 but we never thought we would lose him,” his party colleagues said.

They said he was loved by all leaders, irrespective of their political affiliations and ideological differences. He had great concern for the poor. His son Dronamraju Srivastava performed the last rites at the Hindu cremation ground.