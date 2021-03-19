Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise golf tourney from March 20

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 March 2021 18:56 IST

The commemorate its nine decades of establishment, Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), is organising a golf tournament under the banner ‘Vizagapatam Chamber Commerce Cup’, from Saturday.

The finals will be held on Sunday and the prizes will be given away by Lt. Gen. Anbu Devraj, president of the Indian Golf Union.

The tourney will be held at East Point Golf Club.

The newly-renovated East Point Golf course is now classified to be a category-A golf course by the IGU.