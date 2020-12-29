Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails new tourism policy

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 December 2020 00:44 IST

The new tourism policy announced by the State government will attract private investments and entrepreneurship in tourism sector, Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) president G. Veera Mohan and its secretary Ravi Godey have said.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, the VCCI leaders hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao for coming out with a host of incentives to position the State as a premier world-class tourism destination. The State government has come out with a slew of incentives to help the tourism and hotel industry to tide over the crisis due to the pandemic situation. These include reimbursement of 100% of net SGST accrued to the State for all new units for a period of five years from Commercial Operations Date (COD) or up to realisation of 100% fixed capital investment, whichever was earlier, fixed cost power reimbursement to new tourism units at ₹2 per unit for a period of five years from COD for all new tourism projects, reimbursement of 100% of stamp duty and reimbursement of 100% of stamp duty and 100% waiver of land use conversion charge.

The ‘Restart’ package, approved by the Chief Minister, with interest subvention to assist tourism establishments to restart their operations and support their wage liabilities and fixed expenses. This package worth ₹198.50 crore will benefit about 3,910 tourism projects in the State.