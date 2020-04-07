Vizag zoo workers follow strict sanitation protocol

A day after a tiger was tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo in New York, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in the city has initiated preventive measures to prevent animals from contracting infection.

“We are taking all care. The animal keepers are using masks, gloves, boots and head cover while working in the enclosure. They are also following the sanitation protocol before feeding the animals,” said zoo curator Yesoda Bai.

At present, the city zoo has two Asiatic lions, six white tigers, two leopards, more than 40 wild dogs, 35 other canids, five lesser cats, 223 herbivores including elephants, reptiles, birds and others.

Meanwhile there are four lions and two tigers at the Animal Rescue Centre (ARC), apart a tigress in quarantine.

Ms. Yesoda Bai said the IGZP was taking all measures including regular prophylactic course at the enclosures (night and day kraal) and de-worming procedures for all herbivores and carnivores.

“All the workers are being checked for illness before they enter the zoo premises. Only healthy staff below 50 years of age are working. They have been instructed to go for proper hand wash before they start the day. We are monitoring the enclosures through CCTVs,” she said.

Spraying operations

The zoo is also taking steps such as spraying of sodium hypochlorite in the night kraal every three days, placing foot baths at the entrance of day and night kraals, providing vitamin supplements to animals, she added.