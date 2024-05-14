Vizag zoo to organise summer camp for children from May 21

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will be organising a Summer Camp 2024 from May 21 for children between five and 18 years of age. IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the camp will be conducted in two batches – for children from five to 11 years from May 21 to 25, and for 12 to 18 years from May 28 to June 1.

As part of this summer camp, various programmes have been designed to give a new experience to the children like ‘Bird watching’ to learn about rare bird species in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Through Research & Education (WCTRE), ‘Guided zoo tour’ to know more about different species of animals in the zoo, ‘zoo veterinary hospital visit’ to know about the medical treatment and facilities provided to wild animals and many more, she said. The Curator said that ₹500 will be the registration fee for the participants. A special registration kit will be provided to each registered participant. Interested can call on 94408 10213 and can register their names.