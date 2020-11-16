Vizag zoo to open from Tuesday

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 November 2020 17:25 IST

Visitors urged to wear masks and follow social distancing norms

The State government issued permission to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) to open from Tuesday.

The zoo will be open to visitors following the guidelines issues by the Ministry of Home Affairs and as per the standard operating procedures issued by Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, A.P., has issued an advisory urging visitors to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Thermal scanning of visitors and presence of masks will be checked at the gate and accordingly entry will be given.

Visitors will have an option to book tickets in the online platform of IGZP website www.vizagzoo.com

According to zoo curator Nandani Salaria, it is advisable to buy tickets online, as it would reduce the contact between visitors and the zoo staff.

No outside food will be allowed inside the zoo, and plastics and crackers are prohibited. Fines will be imposed on those not following the rules of the zoo and COVID-19 norms.