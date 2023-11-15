HamberMenu
Vizag zoo to open early for ‘Nagula Chavithi’ on November 17

November 15, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will open at 7.30 a.m., earlier than the usual time, on November 17 (Friday) in view of ‘Nagula Chavithi’. The visitors can perform puja on the zoo premises and have a good time with their families, the zoo authorities have said.

However, the visitors will not be allowed to bring firecrackers, explosives and other prohibited items to the zoo. Strict action including imposition of penalties will be taken for any violation in this regard, the zoo officials said and urged the visitors to keep the zoo premises clean.

