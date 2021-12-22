Vizag zoo nominated as member in World Association of Zoos and Aquariums

Visakhapatnam

22 December 2021 19:16 IST

This association will be fruitful in many ways, says Curator

Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological park (IGZP), Nandani Salaria, announced that the zoo has been nominated as an institutional member in the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA). WAZA is the global alliance of regional associations, national federations, zoos and aquariums, dedicated to the care and conservation of animals and their habitats around the world.

In a release on Wednesday, Ms. Salaria said that being a part of this association will be fruitful for the IGZP in many ways. The WAZA membership implies that all members will endeavour to keep a high standard of husbandry, veterinary care, participation in coordinated species management programmes, contribution to relevant scientific studies, compliance with national and international legislation, environmental education programmes, conservation activities, and support of regional and national associations, she said. Through this association, IGZP will now have links to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and others, the Curator added.

