Vizag zoo nets ₹10 lakh revenue in a single day

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) generated a revenue of ₹10.03 lakh on the last Sunday of auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’.

“As many as 22,306 people visited the zoo on Sunday, the highest in the 2019-20 financial year till date and the same goes for the revenue generated. As many as 14,292 people visited the zoo last Sunday and the revenue generated was ₹6.61 lakh,” said IGZP curator Yesoda Bai.

Picnickers’ delight

The city zoo was flocked with families from in and around Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram districts, who came for picnic. The picnickers also organised games, cultural programmes and fun events. Youth were seen taking selfies. Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary also witnessed a heavy footfalls of picnickers.

It is learnt that the zoo received 23,260 footfalls on December 2, 2018, the highest in last financial, generating revenue of ₹9.80 lakh. Similarly, the zoo generated ₹5.60 lakh from the visit of 29,341 people on November 12, 2017 in the 2017-18 fiscal.