Vizag Zoo holds several events to mark World Wildlife Day

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day 2022, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam conducted various competitions for school and college students on Thursday on the zoo premises.

Around a hundred students took part in the ‘Bio Blitz’, a competition organised for students of different age groups in the morning.

Students came to know about various species of trees and other animals and documented them. Around 150 students from different schools and colleges participated in the drawing competition based on the theme of ‘Wildlife in Threat’ and around 80 students took part in an elocution competition on the topic ‘Wildlife and its Conservation’, said IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria.

Assistant Curator Uma Maheswari and zoo staff participated in the programme.