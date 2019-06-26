Vizag zoo adds a feather to its cap with birth of giraffe

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) has added another feather to its cap by performing the first captive breeding of a giraffe.

A male giraffe named Beacon and a female named May, which were brought here from Kuala Lumpur’s Zoo Negara in 2012, became parents of a female calf at 11.30 am on Monday. The calf weighed 30 kg and was five feet in height at the time of birth.

IGZP is now the only zoo in the State and the fourth in India after Kolkata’s Alipore, Mysuru’s Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, and Patna Zoo to perform captive breeding of a giraffe.

Fingers crossed

However, the zoo officials are still keeping their fingers crossed and are hesitant to term the delivery a success. “A newborn calf has to be at least a month old in order for the delivery to be termed successful,” IGZP Curator Yasoda Bai said.

“After we came to know of May’s pregnancy, an IGZP team with five members including two animal-keepers visited Alipore and Chamarajendra zoos to learn about the best practices followed for safe breeding of giraffes. We were in contact with officials of Zoo Negara, updating them about the condition of the animal,” she said.

IGZP officials were on their toes from the beginning of April, when May entered her fifteenth month of pregnancy. While a giraffe’s gestation period usually lasts for 13 to 15 months, some pregnancies can go on till 17 months, zoo officials said.

Officials housed May and Beacon in separate enclosures, and deployed animal keepers round the clock. Biologists closely monitored May’s food intake, which had doubled towards the end of her pregnancy.

Zoo officials said they began preparing for the delivery once May entered her 17th month of pregnancy. “A giraffe exhibits symptoms of labour 24 hours prior to delivery. Refusing food and water is indicative of an imminent delivery,” said zoo officials, who sensed on June 23 night that May would give birth within a day.

“The moment May started refusing food and water, our medical team started preparing for the delivery. On the morning of June 24, May gave birth to a healthy female calf,” Ms. Bai said, adding that the delivery time took less than an hour. “If the delivery time extends beyond five hours, then it needs special medical intervention. But fortunately, it was over within 40 minutes,” she said.

Advice from Mysuru

While May started licking her calf immediately after the birth and has been exhibiting motherly instincts, she is yet to breastfeed her calf, which led to some concern among IGZP officials.

“After giving birth, the mother giraffe should start breastfeeding in an hour or two. As May did not do so, we were a little concerned and contacted officials at Chamarajendra Zoo who advised us not to panic as similar incidents have happened there. They advised us to feed bovine colostrum to the giraffe calf until May’s breastfeeding instincts kick in,” officials said.

“We immediately contacted Goshala, where a cow had given birth last night. They provided us colostrum and we are feeding it to the giraffe calf every two hours. The calf is under observation in a special enclosure and we are making efforts to ensure that May starts rearing the calf at the earliest,” Ms. Bai added.