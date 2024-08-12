Vizag youth ranks 1st runner up in ‘Mr. Teen Super Globe’

Yashwanth Prema of Visakhapatnam city ranked 1st runner up in the ‘Mr Teen Super Globe (Mr & Ms Teen)’ Season 3 world finals held at Bangkok, Thailand from August 7 to 10.

Mr. Prema is the son of P. Sobhan Babu, Inspector, CCS Visakhapatnam City. He also bagged the sub title ‘Best Transformation’ at the competition.

He had previously bagged the 1st runner up spot as ‘Prince of AP, India 2024’, at a national-level pageant, which was held in Calicut, according to a statement issued, here on Sunday.