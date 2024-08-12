GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag youth ranks 1st runner up in ‘Mr. Teen Super Globe’

Yashwanth Prema, 1st runner up in Mr Teen Super Globe, wins ‘Best Transformation’ title in Bangkok. Son of Inspector Babu

Published - August 12, 2024 08:18 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Madhu Gopal B 5994
Yashwanth Prema of Vizag bagged the 1st Runner Up in the ‘Mr Teen Super Globe (Mr & Ms Teen) Season 3 World Finals in Bangkok

Yashwanth Prema of Vizag bagged the 1st Runner Up in the ‘Mr Teen Super Globe (Mr & Ms Teen) Season 3 World Finals in Bangkok | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Yashwanth Prema of Visakhapatnam city ranked 1st runner up in the ‘Mr Teen Super Globe (Mr & Ms Teen)’ Season 3 world finals held at Bangkok, Thailand from August 7 to 10.

Mr. Prema is the son of P. Sobhan Babu, Inspector, CCS Visakhapatnam City. He also bagged the sub title ‘Best Transformation’ at the competition.

He had previously bagged the 1st runner up spot as ‘Prince of AP, India 2024’, at a national-level pageant, which was held in Calicut, according to a statement issued, here on Sunday.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.