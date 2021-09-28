Vizag West MLA visits rain-affected areas

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) visited the areas in 56th and 57th Wards of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Council (GVMC), which were severely affected due to the torrential rains, under the impact of Cyclone Gulab, on Monday.

He visited Rajeev Nagar and Mutyamamba Colony (56th ward) and Syam Nagar in 57th ward, where rainwater entered the colonies and houses, and spoke to the affected people. He directed the officials concerned to initiate measures to ensure quick relief to the residents. The MLA also appealed to the people living on hill slopes and in low-lying areas in the constituency to remain alert till the rains subsided fully.

Corporator of 56th Ward Saragadam Rajasekhar, 57th Ward president Pentakota Ajay and local TDP leaders and party workers were present.