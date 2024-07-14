Vizag Warriors bag Andhra Premier League Season 3 championship

Vizag Warriors have claimed the championship title in the third season of the Andhra Premier League (APL), sanctioned by the BCCI, with an impressive 87-run victory over the Uttarandra Lions in the finals here on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading the charge are Vizag stars like captain K.S. Bharath and the seasoned player Ashwin Hebbar, who has previously played in the IPL. The APL’s primary goal was to discover and nurture talent and prepare them for national and international cricket stages.

Gedela Srinubabu, the franchise owner, was all praise for the exceptional talent and dedication of the players this season. He spoke of his vision of Vizag city having an IPL team of its own one day, and said that the foundation to achieve that dream was being laid, at a success meet held in the city on Sunday.

“The Pulsus Group is keen to encourage young and talented players of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district to prove that they are second to none. The best sports infrastructure, which is available in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, would be utilised to make budding players into international players,” the Pulsus group CEO said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.