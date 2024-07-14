GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizag Warriors bag Andhra Premier League Season 3 championship

The team marks an impressive 87-run victory against Uttarandra Lions in the finals

Published - July 14, 2024 09:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Vizag Warriors team which won the APL Season 3 celebrating the success with franchise owner Gedela Srinubabu in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

The Vizag Warriors team which won the APL Season 3 celebrating the success with franchise owner Gedela Srinubabu in Visakhapatnam on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizag Warriors have claimed the championship title in the third season of the Andhra Premier League (APL), sanctioned by the BCCI, with an impressive 87-run victory over the Uttarandra Lions in the finals here on Saturday night.

Leading the charge are Vizag stars like captain K.S. Bharath and the seasoned player Ashwin Hebbar, who has previously played in the IPL. The APL’s primary goal was to discover and nurture talent and prepare them for national and international cricket stages.

Gedela Srinubabu, the franchise owner, was all praise for the exceptional talent and dedication of the players this season. He spoke of his vision of Vizag city having an IPL team of its own one day, and said that the foundation to achieve that dream was being laid, at a success meet held in the city on Sunday.

“The Pulsus Group is keen to encourage young and talented players of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district to prove that they are second to none. The best sports infrastructure, which is available in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, would be utilised to make budding players into international players,” the Pulsus group CEO said.

