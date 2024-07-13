ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag Warriors advances to finals of 3rd season of APL

Published - July 13, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vizag Warriors and Uttarandhra Lions to clash in the finals scheduled for July 13 evening

The Hindu Bureau

The Vizag Warriors have advanced to the finals of the 3rd season of the Andhra Premier League (APL), a tournament sanctioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This achievement marks a significant milestone for the team and the city of Visakhapatnam, showcasing the immense talent and potential within the region.

“Our players have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication this season. I am personally involved in the selection process to ensure we maintain the credibility and status of the Vizag Warriors. Visakhapatnam is a city with a vision to have its own Indian Premier League (IPL) team one day, and we are laying the foundation for that dream,” said Gedela Srinubabu, CEO of Pulsus Group and owner of the Vizag Warriors franchise, in a statement on Saturday.

The team boasts a strong line up with local talent, including captain K.S. Bharath from Visakhapatnam and the experienced Ashwin Hebbar, who has previously played in the IPL. The APL’s primary objective is to discover and nurture talent, preparing them for national and international cricket tournaments.

A success meet was organised on Saturday afternoon to honour the team’s remarkable journey to the finals. Later, in the evening the final match between Vizag Warriors and Uttarandhra Lions was scheduled at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam city.

