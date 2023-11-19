Vizag Vice-Chancellors’ Forum praises Andhra University’s management for achieving NAAC A++ rank

November 19, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Vizag Vice Chancellors’ Forum praised the Andhra University management for achieving NAAC A++ rank. The forum felicitated AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, at a programme here on Sunday.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohan Das said that the management of AU under the leadership of Prof. Reddy worked together and made AU one of the top three universities in the country in the NAAC rankings.

“A CGPA score of 3.74 is more satisfactory than NAAC A++ grade, as it is very difficult to get such a score and it requires hard, collective and innovative efforts,” said Prof. Das. He said that AU is the only university which has given more number of Vice-Chancellors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former AU Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju described AU as a diamond among educational institutions in the country. He said that Prof. Reddy was a true leader to develop innovative projects and centres like Incubation Centre in AU, which plays a vital role in achieving great score and grades in the NAAC’s assessment. The NAAC A++ tenure of seven years is also a great achievement.

Former Vice-Chancellor Adikavi Nannaya University Nirupama Rani said that the management, faculty and students should continue such efforts for the sustainability of the university with such a great rank.

Prof. V.S.R.K. Prasad said that the AU management played a crucial role in protecting the valuable lands of the university from encroachments. Prof. Reddy’s courageous efforts made this possible, he said.

Prof. Gangadhara Rao said that students from 56 countries are studying in the university, while another Professor J.V. Prabhakara Rao hailed Prof. Reddy for securing the rank for the university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.