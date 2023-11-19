HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag Vice-Chancellors’ Forum praises Andhra University’s management for achieving NAAC A++ rank

Former V-Cs laud Prof. Prasad Reddy’s leadership, innovative projects and efforts to secure CGPA score of 3.74

November 19, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Students taking a selfie in the specially erected point on the occasion of Andhra University getting NAAC A++ rank, on the university campus in Visakhapatnam recently.

Students taking a selfie in the specially erected point on the occasion of Andhra University getting NAAC A++ rank, on the university campus in Visakhapatnam recently. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Vizag Vice Chancellors’ Forum praised the Andhra University management for achieving NAAC A++ rank. The forum felicitated AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, at a programme here on Sunday.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohan Das said that the management of AU under the leadership of Prof. Reddy worked together and made AU one of the top three universities in the country in the NAAC rankings.

“A CGPA score of 3.74 is more satisfactory than NAAC A++ grade, as it is very difficult to get such a score and it requires hard, collective and innovative efforts,” said Prof. Das. He said that AU is the only university which has given more number of Vice-Chancellors.

Former AU Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju described AU as a diamond among educational institutions in the country. He said that Prof. Reddy was a true leader to develop innovative projects and centres like Incubation Centre in AU, which plays a vital role in achieving great score and grades in the NAAC’s assessment. The NAAC A++ tenure of seven years is also a great achievement.

Former Vice-Chancellor Adikavi Nannaya University Nirupama Rani said that the management, faculty and students should continue such efforts for the sustainability of the university with such a great rank.

Prof. V.S.R.K. Prasad said that the AU management played a crucial role in protecting the valuable lands of the university from encroachments. Prof. Reddy’s courageous efforts made this possible, he said.

Prof. Gangadhara Rao said that students from 56 countries are studying in the university, while another Professor J.V. Prabhakara Rao hailed Prof. Reddy for securing the rank for the university.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.